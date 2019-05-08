Hackers drained Amazon seller accounts

About 100 Amazon (AMZN +0.3% ) seller accounts were drained over six months year as part of an "extensive" fraud by unidentified hackers.

The information comes from a redacted U.K. filing from November that has now become public.

Amazon is still investigating how the hackers were able to change details of Seller Central accounts to funnel money into other bank accounts.

Amazon's lawyers asked a London judge to approve account statement searches at Barclays and Prepay, where the hackers had accounts but Amazon says were "innocently mixed up in the wrongdoing."