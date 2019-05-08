Surprise Q1 loss drags down Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum (MPC -5.6%) tumbles to within $1 of its 52-week low after reporting a surprise Q1 loss, due to lower than expected refining margins and higher inventories.
Losses from MPC's refining and marketing unit nearly tripled to $334M, larger than $262M estimated by Credit Suisse, while refining margins of $11.17/bbl also fell short of Credit Suisse's forecast for $13.85/bbl.
MPC's disappointing results contrast with refining rivals HollyFrontier, Valero Energy and Phillips 66, which beat analyst expectations for poor performances.
MPC also announced a merger of its MPLX and Andeavor Logistics midstream units, a deal that "can likely unlock $2B value net to MPC that is being discounted by the market due to the overhang of this combination and concerns around future growth," Cowen analysts say.
