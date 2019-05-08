Gray Television slips despite merger-juiced record revenue

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) is off 7.1% and nearing a three-month low after its Q1 report, where it logged operating revenue that topped high-end estimates, but swung to a worse loss than expected on merger costs.

With the help of a merger with Raycom, revenues rose 129% to a record $518M. That's a $292M increase, with $280M attributable to the merger.

Excluding the Winter Olympics, local and national ad revenue grew 3%.

Meanwhile, net loss was $31M in a quarter where the company incurred $18M in incentive/severance compensation, $28M in third-party contract termination fees, and $22M in professional fees. Excluding those (and using blended tax rate), attributable net income would have been a Q1-best $27M.

Broadcast cash flow was a Q1 record $123M.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $502M-$512M (101-105% increase as reported, and 0-2% on combined historical basis): local ad revenue of $223M-$228M (98-102% gain, or -2% to break-even on comparable basis), national ad revenue of $55M-$56M (84-88% gain, but -9% to -8% comparable), political revenue of $3M-$4M, and retransmission consent revenue of $205M-$206M.

Previously: Gray Television misses by $0.03, beats on revenue (May. 08 2019)

Press release