IBM launches $20B debt offering

IBM (IBM +0.6%) launches a $20B bond sale to help with its Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) acquisition, which is valued at roughly $33B and is expected to close in H2.
The debt offering is in eight parts ranging from $1.5B two-year fixed at +50 to $3B 30-year fixed at +145. (Bloomberg data)
IBM has a pre-acquisition debt load of about $50B but still has high credit ratings. The company plans to suspend buybacks in 2020 and 2021 to funnel most of the FCF towards paying down the debt.
