Workhorse +150% as GM plant news digested

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) is up 150% as investors digest the news that the company is in talks to produce electric trucks out of an old GM plant in Ohio,

Cowen thinks there could more to the story coming out. "We question the financial capacity of WKHS to acquire such a facility, but note Trump’s tweet noted GM would be spending $700 million across 3 sites," observes Cowen analyst Jeffrey Osborne.

Other analysts also note that the financial ramifications for Workhorse are still unclear.

