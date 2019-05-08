Voya likely to be `targeted for a takeout' - BTIG

Voya Financial's (VOYA +0.8% ) Q1's higher-than-estimated cost savings accounted for much of the quarterly outperformance, keeping it on track to reach its $230M-$250M cost savings target by the end of 2020, writes BTIG analyst Mark Palmer.

Sees stock as "relatively inexpensive," and views "the company as much more likely to be targeted for a takeout given management's shift away from lower-growth, riskier and more capital-intensive business," Palmer writes.

Also notes that Voya bought back $250M in stock during Q1 and is executing arrangements to buy back $236M during Q2.

Reiterates buy recommendation with price target of $59.

