Facebook to allow cross-border political ads in Europe - Politico

Facebook (FB +0.2% ) has decided to allow political advertising from Europe's Parliament across the European Union, Politico reports -- a move that could ease pressure from European institutions.

A policy against cross-border political advertising earned Facebook pushback from the Parliament, The European Commission and the Council of the EU.

"After a request from the European Parliament, we have agreed to exempt a number of pages of official EU bodies from these rules until the elections at the end of the month," Facebook says.

That covers about 40 pages, including those of the European People's Party, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, Politico notes.