SoCalGas ups Aliso Canyon nat gas leak cost estimate to $1.07B

Sempra Energy's (SRE +0.6% ) Southern California Gas unit raises the cost estimate of the 2015-16 leak at its Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility in Los Angeles to $1.07B, up ~1.5% from a $1.055B estimate at year-end 2018.

SoCalGas warns the cost estimate "may rise significantly," as it still faces 394 lawsuits, including 48,500 plaintiffs, as well as possible fines and other costs.

The estimate includes $1.04B of costs already recovered or likely to be recovered from insurance, with 53% of the total spent on temporary relocation of thousands of residents living near the facility.

SoCalGas says its system should be in a “better position” this summer than last year as the result of an increase in capacity after pipeline repairs.