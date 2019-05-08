Corindus Vascular up 32% on CorePath market penetration

Corindus Vascular Robotics (CVRS +31.9% ) is up on more than a 4x surge in volume on the heels of its Q1 report and update on CorPath sales.

Revenue was up 104% to $3.0M, including $2.5M in system sales, up 157% from a year ago.

It booked purchase orders for 11 CorPath GRX Systems, up 83% sequentially and up 267% yoy.

It also announced that Chesapeake Regional Healthcare in Virginia has equipped both of its cath labs with CorPath GRX devices, adding that it is the first hospital in the world to adopt vascular robotic systems in all vascular intervention treatment rooms.