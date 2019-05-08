Overstock.com Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.75 (+56.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $360.91M (-19.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ostk has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.