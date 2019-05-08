Hain Celestial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (-43.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $597.75M (-5.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hain has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.