Tenneco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.95 (-39.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.49B (+74.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ten has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.