Summing up the U.S.-China tariff situation

The U.S. Trade Representative's office filed paperwork to formally raise tariffs to 25% from 10% on about $200B a year of imports from China effective on Friday, and, in response, China said it will retaliate if the U.S. proceeds.

"If the U.S. tariff measures are implemented, China will have to take necessary countermeasures," a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman said through the official Xinhua News Agency.

“In the most recent negotiations, China has chosen to retreat from specific commitments agreed to in earlier rounds,” the USTR said in a filing for the Federal Register.

Early Wednesday morning, President Trump wrote via Twitter that China's vice premier is "coming to the U.S. to make a deal."

