Nutrien Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+56.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.71B (+0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ntr has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.