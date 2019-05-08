Wynn Resorts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.58 (-31.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.66B (-3.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wynn has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.