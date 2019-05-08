Synaptics Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-22.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $345.3M (-12.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, syna has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.