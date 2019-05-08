Qurate A Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Qurate A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-18.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.25B (+0.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, qrtea has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.