Volkswagen starts taking preorders for long-range EV

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) says its ID.3 long-range electric car will start at $33,600.

The ID.3 plans to sell three versions (45kWh, 58kWh, 77kWh) with varying ranges (200 miles, 261 miles and 342 miles).

The German automaker has started to take preorders in Europe for the ID.3 with a deposit of ~$1,118 required.

A full warranty on the ID.3's battery will cover eight years, just under 100K miles or the depreciation of the battery to 70% of its original maximum capacity.

Deliveries of the ID.3 are slated to start in Europe in the middle part of 2020.

