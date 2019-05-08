Fly Leasing Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 9th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.25 (+184.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $133.37M (+50.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fly has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.