ISS recommends voting against JPMorgan exec pay plan

Proxy advisory firm ISS advises JPMorgan Chase (JPM -0.3% ) shareholders to vote against the bank's executive compensation plan at its annual meeting next week, Reuters reports, citing a report the firm published this week.

ISS said its advice is based on concerns over how the discretionary part of the compensation is determined and how the compensation is vested.

Though JPMorgan's compensation plan uses performance assessments to decide on discretionary compensation, ISS wrote that "factors assessed were described only vaguely and appear subjective."

The advisory firm has recommended JPM shareholders vote against the executive pay plan twice before -- in 2015 and 2011.