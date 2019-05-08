Petrobras shares climb despite Q1 results as execs expect production boost

Petrobras (PBR +3.8% ) executives say the company is on course to hit its full-year production target despite lagging output during Q1.

In today's earnings conference call, Exploration and Production Director Carlos Alberto de Oliveira reaffirmed PBR's FY 2019 production goal of 2.8M boe/day, adding that the company has been exceeding the figure in May after Q1 production of 2.54M boe/day was held back by a series of stoppages.

CEO Roberto Castello Branco credited rising production for today's stock price gains, saying investors liked the company's Q1 results more than the press did.

Analysts at BTG Pactual call the results “uninspiring,” noting in particular a 38% rise in net debt because of the company's adoption of new accounting standards.