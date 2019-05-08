Intel -2.5% on three-year outlook

Update with more information from the investor event:
Intel guides flat PC chip sales for the period, offset by double-digit growth in data center chips. Operating margins will remain somewhat steady at 32%, but gross margins will decline with the 10nm ramp.
Manufacturing roadmap: The 10nm family (beyond Cannon Lake) will be available in mid-2019 with Ice Lake coming to notebooks. Server-based 10nm will arrive in H1 2020 Intel says 7nm will launch in 2021 with the lead product its first built on the Xe graphics architecture.
Original post: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) guides its three-year revenue growth in the low single digits during its annual investor meeting.
Catch the meeting webcast here.
Shares closed today down 2.5% to $49.24.
