Colony Credit Real Estate turns in Q1 GAAP profit vs. year-ago loss

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) reports Q1 core EPS of 9 cents per share; Q1 GAAP EPS of 11 cents compares with a loss of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net interest income of $22.0M slides from $30.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total property and other income of $63.3M increased from $29.1M in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP book value per share of $20.86, and undepreciated book value per share of $21.68 at March 31, 2019.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

