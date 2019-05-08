NRG Energy caps 10% plunge in week since earnings report

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) closed another 4.3% lower, extending a string of continued weakness that has seen the stock shed 10% over the past week.

Last week, NRG reported a 60% Y/Y drop in Q1 income from continuing operations, "driven by retail gains and partially offsetting generation losses on mark-to-market hedge positions in 2018 as a result of ERCOT heat rate expansion and increases in electricity prices."

More recently, NRG announced a proposed offering of $733M in aggregate principal amount of 5.25% senior notes due 2029, to be used largely to repurchase outstanding 6.25% senior notes due 2024.