Kratos +6.8% on beats, upside outlook

Kratos (NASDAQ:KTOS) +6.8% reports Q1 beats with 12% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q2 guidance has $175 to $185M in revenue (estimate: $175.71M) and adjusted EBITDA of $16 to $18M. Reaffirmed in-line FY19 outlook has $720 to $760M (estimate: $734.99M) in revenue and $71 to $77M adjusted EBITDA.

Adjusted EBITDA was $17.5M (+28% Y/Y).

Cash flow from operations totaled $16M and FCF from operations were $12M ex-capex of $4M.

Revenue breakdown: Government Solutions Division, $125.5M (last year: $115.2M); Unmanned Systems Division, $34.9M ($27.8M).

Bookings were $139.2M with a book-to-bill ratio of 0.9 to 1 and a backlog of $620.2M at the end of the quarter.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

