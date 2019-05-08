Disney +1.6% amid gains in parks, Fox, direct-to-consumer

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is up 1.6% in early after-hours going following a beat on top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q2 report, where gains in direct-to-consumer and parks mitigated year-over-year declines at the studio.

Also helping matters were 11 days of inclusion of Twenty-First Century Fox and Hulu activities. The company's revenues were $374M higher Y/Y; the 11 days of Fox revenues were $373M.

Segment operating income fell 10% to $3.82B. Net income rose 85% to $5.43B, but excluding some items (mainly a noncash gain recognized in taking control of Hulu), EPS fell 13%, to $1.61.

Revenue by segment: Media Networks, $5.53B (flat); Parks, Experiences and Products, $6.17B (up 5%); Studio Entertainment, $2.13B (down 15%); Direct-to-Consumer and International, $955M (up 15%); 21CF, $373M (new).

Operating income by segment: Media Networks, $2.185B (down 3%); Parks, Experiences and Products, $1.51B (up 15%); Studio Entertainment, $534M (down 39%); Direct-to-Consumer and International, -$393M (vs. year-ago -$188M); 21CF, $25M (new).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Previously: Walt Disney beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (May. 08 2019)

Press release