Turtle Beach +7% after Q1 beats

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) +7.3% on Q1 beats with 10% Y/Y revenue growth. The downside Q2 view has revenue of $40.2M to $43.2M (consensus: $44.3M) and loss per share of $0.12 to $0.05 (consensus: -$0.02).

In-line FY19 guidance reaffirmed with $240-248M in revenue and $0.90-1.00 EPS.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA was $4.3M, down $1M from last year's quarter.

Cash and equivalents totaled $10.2M at the end of the quarter with no outstanding debt.

Management expects an industry-wide decline in gaming headset sales in 2019 but expects resumed growth next year. HEAR guides for a long-term CAGR of 10% to 20%.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.

