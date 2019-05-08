Sabra Health Care Q1 FFO, revenue decline

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Q1 normalized FFO of $85.4M, or 48 cents per share, declined from $111.6M,or 63 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 total revenue of $136.8M, missing consensus estimate of $141.1M, fell from $166.1M a year ago.

Seniors Housing - managed portfolio same-store cash NOI rose 2.4% Y/Y; REVPOR growth of 4.6%.

"We are in the nascent stages of our de-levering activity and so saw modest improvement in our leverage at quarter-end," said CEO and Chairman Rick Matros. "We remain committed to continuing that process this year as well as extending maturities as market opportunities arise."

Reaffirms previously issued 2019 guidance.

Conference call on May 9 at 1:00 PM ET.

Previously: Sabra Health Care misses on revenue (May 8)