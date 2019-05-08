Revance to file U.S. application for DAXI for frown lines in late Q3

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) announces Q1 results. Highlights: Revenue: $278K; net loss: ($35.3M).

Key future milestones:

File U.S. marketing application for DAXI for frown lines in the fall.

Report topline results from Phase 2 study of DAXI in forehead lines later this quarter.

Report topline data from a Phase 2 study of DAXI in lateral canthal lines (crow's feet) in H1 2020.

Complete enrollment in Phase 2 study in upper limb spasticity, complete enrollment in Phase 2 in plantar fasciitis and complete enrollment in Phase 3 in cervical dystonia, all in H2.

Operating expenses should be $173M - 185M this year. Current resources should be sufficient to fund operations through 2020.

Shares are up a fraction after hours.

