Stocks mixed amid U.S.-China trade deal anxiety

Stocks ended little changed in a volatile session after the Trump Administration sent signals that a deal could still be struck with China before tariffs are imposed at midnight Friday.

But stocks fell sharply in the final half-hour after trading with modest but broad-based gains during the afternoon, underscoring investors' current unease.

The trade deal "is very precarious, and you are still getting the U.S. spin on things," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

Most of the 11 S&P 500 sectors finished little changed, as health care (+0.4%) outperformed and utilities (-1.4%) and communication services (-0.4%) lagged.

U.S. Treasury prices slipped as equities gained traction during the day, with the two-year yield adding 2 bps to 2.30% and the 10-year yield increasing 3 bps to 2.48%.

WTI crude oil climbed 1.2% to $62.12/bbl following bullish inventory data from the Energy Information Administration.