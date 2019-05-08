Roku +8.3% as Q1 metrics soar, financials top consensus

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) has jumped 8.3% after hours as it easily cleared expectations on EPS and revenues and raised its full-year outlook.

Revenue rose 51%, boosted by heavy platform gains, and gross profit was up 60%. Gross margin rose by 260 basis points to 48.8%.

Amid opex that rose by 59%, operating loss widened to $10.7M from a year-ago loss of $6.9M.

The company's active accounts metric jumped 40%, to 29.1M, and streaming hours were up 74%, to 8.9B. Meanwhile, average revenue per user (trailing 12 months basis) rose 27%, to $19.06.

Revenue breakout: Platform, $134.2M (up 79%); Player, $72.5M (up 18%).

Liquidity was $290M at quarter's end, which included $98M from at-the-market stock offering transactions.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $220M-$225M (above $219.5M consensus); net loss of $30M to $25M; and EBITDA of -$10M to -$5M. For the full year, it's raising its forecast, for revenues of $1.03B-$1.05B (above $1.02B expected); gross profit of $465M-$475M; net loss of -$75M to -$65M; and positive EBITDA of $10M-$20M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

