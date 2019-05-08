Apple Hospitality boosts 2019 hotel EBITDA margin guidance

Apple Hospitality (NYSE:APLE) boosts its 2019 guidance for comparable hotels adjusted hotel EBITDA margin by 80 basis points at both ends of the range to 36.2%-37.2%.

Also boosts 2019 adjusted EBITDAre guidance range to $425M-$445M, up $9M at each end of the range.

Reaffirms guidance for comparable hotels RevPAR change of -1.0% to +1.0%.

Apple Hospitality rises 0.6% in after-hours trading.

Q1 modified FFO of $84.7M, or 38 cents per share, falls from $87.9M, or 38 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter; per-share FFO beats consensus estimate by a penny.

Q1 comparable hotels RevPAR of $101.76 rose 0.1% Y/Y; comparable hotels occupancy of 74.1% fell from 74.9%.

Conference call on May 9 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Apple Hospitality revenue in-line (May 8)