Vimeo strength drives IAC beats

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) reports Q1 beats with 11% Y/Y revenue growth driven by strong growth in ANGI and Vimeo.

Revenue breakdown: Match, $464.6M (estimate: $462.5M; +14% Y/Y); ANGI, $303.4M ($305.9M; +19% Y/Y); Vimeo, $43.6M (estimate: $42.3M; +23%); Dotdash, $34.0M ($33.0M; +13%); Applications, $143.5M ($139.9M; +9%); Emerging & Other, $116.7M ($109.9M; -13%).

Vimeo strength: Average revenue per subscriber grew 16% Y/Y and total subscribers grew 8% to 973K.

Earnings call is at 8:30 AM tomorrow morning with a webcast here.

Previously: IAC/InterActive beats by $0.50, beats on revenue (May 8)