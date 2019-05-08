Akcea Q1 revenues up big on license fee from Novartis

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Q1 results ($M): Revenues: 163.8 (+857.9%) due to a $150M license fee from Novartis for AKCEA-APO(a)-Lrx.

Net income: 27.2 (+191.9%); non-GAAP net income: 45.7 (+297.0%); EPS: 0.34 (+177.3%).

TEGSEDI sales: $7M.

Key future milestones:

Launch TEGSEDI in more EU countries; launch WAYLIVRA in Europe (Germany first).

Report topline data from Phase 3 of WAYLIVRA in familial partial lipodystrophy mid-year.

Report topline data from Phase 1/2 of AKCEA-TTR-LRx in H2, launch Phase 3 program.

Report topline results from Phase 2 studies of AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx in H1 2020.