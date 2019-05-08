EQT to replace three directors ahead of shareholder vote - WSJ

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) will replace three of its longest serving board members, including Chairman James Rohr, when it nominates its 12-person slate of directors, WSJ reports.

EQT is heading into a proxy fight against Toby and Derek Rice, two of the brothers who sold Rice Energy to EQT in 2017, who have nominated their own nine-person slate, which includes Toby and their brother Daniel Rice, a current member of EQT's board.

EQT earlier this year offered to consider Toby Rice as its new COO, which was rejected by the brothers at the time; no substantive settlement discussions between the two sides have been held since the brothers launched their proxy fight, according to the report.