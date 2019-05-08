Infinera -16.3% on revenue miss, downside outlook

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) -16.5% after a mixed Q1 print that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue despite the 44% Y/Y growth. Downside Q2 guidance has revenue of $290-310M versus the $336.56M consensus and loss per share of $0.30 to $0.26 (consensus: -$0.18).

Revenue breakdown: Product, $223M (consensus: $232.5M); Services, $69.7M (consensus: $79.9M).

Non-GAAP gross margin was 35.3% compared to the 31.1% estimate.

Non-GAAP operating margin was -11.9% versus -13.4%.

