Prospect Capital +1.5% after fiscal Q3 NII beats

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) jumps 1.5% in after-hours trading after fiscal Q3 net investment income per share of 21 cents beat the average analyst estimate by a penny.

Compares with 22 cents in fiscal Q2 and 19 cents in the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

The Q/Q decrease is primarily due to lower levels of dividends and structuring fee income.

NAV per share increased to $9.08 at March 31, 2019 from $9.02 at Dec. 31, 2018.

Q3 weighted average portfolio EBITDA was $59.8M at March 31, 2019 vs. $58.5M at Dec. 31, 2018.

Q3 total originations of $35.7M vs. $226.3M in Q2; total repayments of $195.1M vs. $163.5M in the prior quarter.

Conference call on May 9 at 11:00 AM ET.

