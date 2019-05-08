Applied Optoelectronics -6.2% on Q1 miss, dim guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) has slipped 6.2% postmarket after missing on top and bottom lines in its Q1 report, and guiding well below consensus for the current quarter.

“In the datacenter market, we continue to see headwinds as hyperscale customers work through excess inventory, which is reflected in our second quarter outlook," CEO Thompson Lin says. "However, we continue to have good technical engagement with both existing and new datacenter customers and are encouraged by the positive response to our innovations.”

Revenue of $52.7M narrowly missed, but was down year-over-year (from $65.2M) and sequentially (from $58M in Q4).

Meanwhile gross margin tumbled to 25.5% from last year's 40%.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company swung to a loss of $5.4M from a year-ago gain of $5.6M.

Revenue breakout: Datacenter, $38.5M (down 23.9%); CATV, $11.96M (up 13.2%); Telecom, $1.74M (down 51.5%); FTTH, $94,000 (down 15.3%); Other, $426,000 (up 9%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $40M-$45M (below consensus for $52.4M); gross margin of 25-27%; and EPS of -$0.35 to -$0.43 (below an expected -$0.19).

