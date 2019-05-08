CV Sciences Q1 EPS misses; sees INDA late'19/early '20

CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) Q1 non-GAAP EPS of 1 cent misses the 2 cent estimate of a single analyst and compares with 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 sales of $14.9M beat the single estimate of $14.5M and rose from $8.1M in the year-ago quarter.

"Our drug development program remains on track and we continue to anticipate filing an Investigational New Drug application in late 2019/early 2020," said CEO Joseph Dowling.

