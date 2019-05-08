Redfin -2.7% despite Q1 beats, upside outlook

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) -2.7% after Q1 results that met EPS estimates and beat on revenue with a 38% Y/Y growth. Upside Q2 guidance has revenue of $183.7-193.1M (consensus: $177.29M) with a loss of $11.3M to $14.7M.

Q1 gross margin was 3% versus the 7% in last year's quarter. Real estate services gross margin was 6% compared to 9%.

Operating expenses were 64% of revenue, up from 54%.

Market share of U.S. existing home sales by value was 0.83%, up 0.1 percentage points Y/Y.

Website and mobile app visitors were up 20% on the year.

