Albemarle forecasts 8%-14% full-year revenue rise

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) +3.2% after-hours as it reports Q1 earnings and revenues in line with analyst expectations and issues strong full-year earnings and revenue guidance.

ALB issues FY 2019 guidance for EPS of $6.10-$6.50 vs. $6.20 analyst consensus estimate and revenues of $3.65B-$3.85B (up 8%-14% Y/Y) vs. $3.68B consensus; adjusted EBITDA is forecast at $1.07B-$1.14B, up 6%-13% from 2018.

ALB's lithium segment Q1 net sales fell 2% Y/Y to $292M, primarily due to lower sales volume driven by the impact of heavy January rains in Chile and unfavorable currency exchange impacts, partially offset by favorable pricing impacts.

Q1 net sales in ALB's bromine specialties segment rose 10% to $249M, mostly due to increased sales volume and favorable pricing; most of the 3.5% net sales drop to $251M in the catalysts segment was caused by the Polyolefin Catalysts divestiture.