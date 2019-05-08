Invesco Mortgage Q1 earnings reflect lower cost of funds

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Q1 core EPS of 47 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 45 cents, and increased from 46 cents in Q4 2018.

"Core earnings continued to be supported by the impact of our recent portfolio repositioning, lower effective cost of funds, and the deployment of our common stock issuance proceeds into accretive investments," said CEO John Anzalone.

Q1 book value of $16.29 per common share increased from $15.27 at Q4 2018, reflecting tighter interest rate spreads across its investment portfolio.

Effective cost of funds was 2.68% during Q1, down 6 basis points from 2.74% in Q4 2018 due to changes in the composition of the company's interest rate swap portfolio.

Economic return of 9.6% for the quarter.

Conference call on May 8 at 9:00 AM ET.

