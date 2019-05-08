Inseego +4.9% as IoT/Mobile revenues pace Q1 beat

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) has picked up 4.9% postmarket after its Q1 revenues topped consensus thanks to gains in its IoT/Mobile segment.

That mitigated a decline in Enterprise SaaS. Revenues rose 4% overall, while gross profit declined to $14.8M from $15.5M.

With lower operating costs, operating loss narrowed to $2.46M from $2.58M, and net loss shrank to $7.5M from $8.1M.

“Our strategy of investing early in 5G is paying off, as global service providers are showing great interest in our market-leading mobile and fixed wireless portfolio, which is reflected in a rapid increase in our opportunity pipeline,” says Chairman/CEO Dan Mondor.

Revenue by segment: IoT & Mobile Solutions, $32.8M (up 13.5%); Enterprise SaaS, $15.8M (down 11.6%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $50M-$56M; of that, IoT and Mobile Solutions revenues are forecast at $35M-$40M, and Enterprise SaaS at $15M-$16M.

Previously: Inseego EPS in-line, beats on revenue (May. 08 2019)

Press release