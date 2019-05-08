Energy Transfer reports record adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) +1.4% after-hours despite missing estimates for both Q1 earnings and revenues, as it racked up record distributable cash flow of $1.66B, up 39% from the year-ago quarter.

ET says its distribution coverage ratio reached 2.07x, yielding coverage of $856M of distributable cash flow in excess of distributions.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA hit a record $2.8B in the quarter, up 40% Y/Y, and ET reaffirms its full-year outlook for adjusted EBITDA of $10.7B as well as capital spending of ~$5B.