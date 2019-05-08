Sun Life boosts dividend, stock buyback; AUM reaches C$1.01T

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Q1 underlying EPS of C$1.20, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.21 (US$0.90), fell from C$1.26 in the year-ago quarter.

Increases common share dividend by 5% to C$0.525 and plans to boost its normal course issuer bid by an additional 4M shares.

Assets under management reach C$1.01T (US$750M), up from C$979M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 underlying ROE of 13.3% declined from 15.1% a year ago.

Q1 Insurance sales of C$780M rose from C$665M a year ago, while Wealth sales of C$36.0B fell from C$39.8B a year earlier.

Conference call on May 9 at 1:00 PM ET.

