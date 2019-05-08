Switch revenues top high mark in Q1

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Q1 revenues topped high expectations, though net income dipped thanks in part to an impact from an unrealized loss.

Shares are 0.9% lower after hours.

Revenues rose nearly 10%, and operating income increased to $15.5M from $9.4M (up 65%). EBITDA rose to $53.7M from $46.9M.

Net income, though, fell to $3.7M from $4M; it included a $5M impact from unrealized loss on interest rate swaps (about $0.02/share).

Total signed contract value is $169M, representing annualized revenue of $34M at full deployment.

Total debt outstanding net of cash/equivalents was $517.8M; liquidity as of quarter's end was $587M, including availability under a revolving line of credit.

It's maintaining full-year guidance to revenues of $436M-$445M (8.5% growth at midpoint); EBITDA of $217M-$223M (50% margin at midpoint); and capex of $210M-$260M.

