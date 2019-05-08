Franklin Resources April AUM rises 1.2% vs. March

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) preliminary assets under management of $720.5B at April 30, 2019 increased from $712.33B at March 31, 2019.

The increase in AUM was due to market gains, partially offset by modest net outflows.

Total equity AUM of $288.6B rose from $283.9B at the end of March.

Total fixed income AUM of $286.9B compares with $284.8B at the end of March.

Preliminary average AUM for the quarter, through April 30, 2019, were $716.4 billion.

