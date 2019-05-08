Tallgrass seeks second shipper for Seahorse crude pipeline

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) is in talks with a second anchor shipper to be able to bring its planned Seahorse crude oil pipeline to fruition, CEO Bill Moler said on the company's earnings conference call.

While TGE possibly could unveil a final investment decision on the project in the next few months, competition from seven projects announced after Seahorse are making it "complicated" to sign new shippers, the CEO said.

The proposed 800K bbl/day Seahorse pipeline would ship crude to the Louisiana coast from the Cushing, Okla., oil hub, where it would connect to TGE's Pony Express pipeline, creating seamless transportation for Rocky Mountain crudes.

Meanwhile, Molar said expansions are underway on TGE's 400K bbl/day Pony Express pipeline, including a lateral into the DJ Basin which is backed with "firm commitments."

TGE plans to expand Pony Express capacity to 700K bbl/day by Q3 2020.