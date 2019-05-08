PennantPark Floating -1.7% as NAV declines

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) falls 1.7% in after-hours trading as fiscal Q2 net investment income of 30 cents per share matches the consensus estimate.

Compares with 24 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net change in net assets resulting from operations totaled -$5.5M, or a loss of 1 cent per share, in Q2.

Net asset value per share of $13.24 at March 31, 2019 declined from $13.82 at Sept. 30, 2018.

Invested $136.1M in five new and 22 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 8.7% during the quarter.

Sales and repayments of investments totaled $143.2M during the quarter.

