Oaktree Specialty positions defensively

The former Fifth Street Finance has been on a decent run since Oaktree Capital took over management, but that management says borrowers are gaining the upper hand, and now's the time to cut risk.

"Borrower friendly terms have reemerged as funds continue to saturate a marketplace that is experiencing a relatively low level of supply of high quality investment opportunities," said Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) CEO and CIO Edgar Lee on today's post-earnings conference call (transcript here).

He notes the average leverage of OCSL's portfolio companies has fallen to 4.1x from 5.4x 18 months ago.